The Inner Circle acknowledges Jessica L. Ables as a Pinnacle Professional Member

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 -- Jessica L. Ables, MD, PhD is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions to medicine and medical research.

Dr. Jessica L. Ables is a board certified psychiatrist and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She specializes in treatment resistant depression, mood disorders, and the care of complex patients whose conditions require advanced and individualized treatment approaches. Dr. Ables is known for prioritizing the whole person, tailoring treatment plans that reflect both biological and psychological needs to support long term recovery and improved quality of life.

Her clinical work is complemented by extensive research contributions. Dr. Ables investigates mechanisms underlying substance abuse, the effects of diabetes on the brain, and the development of therapeutic protocols for ketamine treatment. Her dual expertise in clinical care and laboratory discovery strengthens the advancement of neuroscience driven, biologically informed approaches to psychiatric treatment.

Dr. Ables earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry, graduating cum laude from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. She went on to complete a combined MD and PhD through the Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, earning her PhD in integrative biology with a focus on neuroscience before transferring to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to complete the last 2 years of medical training. After graduation, she completed a post doctoral fellowship in molecular neuroscience and addiction at Rockefeller University, followed by a psychiatric residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai where she now serves on faculty. She holds positions in the Friedman Brain Institute, the Diabetes Obesity and Metabolism Institute, the Brain Body Research Institute and the Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

She holds active memberships spanning leading medical and scientific organizations, including the Society for Neuroscience, the Society for Biological Psychiatry, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Diabetes Association, and the Society for Behavioral Neuroendocrinology. She also sits on the MSTP admissions committee and works in clinical trials through the Dennis S. Charney, MD Depression and Anxiety Center, reflecting her dedication to education and public health.

Dr. Ables has been recognized with several prestigious awards. Among them are the NARSAD Young Investigator Award from the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation and a Pathways Award from Alkermes Inc. Her research has additionally received support through grants from the Whitehall Foundation and the National Institute on Drug Abuse. She acknowledges respected mentors who have shaped her scientific and clinical perspective including Eric Nestler, MD, PhD, Paul Kenny, PhD, James Murrough, MD, PhD, Andy Stewart, MD, and Ines Ibanez-Tallon, PhD.

Looking ahead, Dr. Ables aims to continue advancing discoveries from the laboratory into clinical trials where new treatments can directly benefit patients. Her work remains grounded in the belief that neuroscience has the power to reshape mental health care and offer new hope to the individuals and families affected by serious psychiatric illness.

