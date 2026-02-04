The Inner Circle acknowledges Laura Rimkus as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Laura Rimkus is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Southwest Florida Real Estate.



Laura Rimkus has established a strong and respected presence in Southwest Florida's residential real estate market. Originally from Lithuania, she relocated to the United States in 2011 and has since built a career that reflects her dedication to exceptional service and strategic expertise. With a bachelor's degree in economics, Laura brings valuable financial insight to every transaction, helping buyers and sellers make well informed decisions with confidence.

Her growing success is driven by her ability to market homes effectively, negotiate strong outcomes, and guide clients through every step of the real estate process. Laura specializes in luxury residential real estate, coastal and golf community properties, investment and short term rentals, new construction and relocation services. She is committed to ensuring each client receives personalized representation that aligns with their lifestyle goals.

As an active member of the National Association of Realtors, Laura has spent five years cultivating deep knowledge of Naples and its surrounding communities. She serves a diverse clientele ranging from first time homebuyers to luxury waterfront homeowners, earning trust through her professionalism, integrity and consistent results.

Outside of real estate, Laura enjoys an active Florida lifestyle that includes tennis, swimming, fishing and exploring the outdoors. She also values time with her family, who remain her greatest inspiration. Her parents split their time between Fort Myers and Lithuania. She is a proud mother of a daughter who is a personal trainer in Lithuania and a son serving in the United States Navy, currently stationed in Virginia Beach where her two grandchildren also reside.

Looking ahead, Laura remains focused on continued growth while delivering a seamless and rewarding real estate experience for buyers and sellers throughout Southwest Florida. Her philosophy is grounded in transparency, strong communication and thoughtful guidance that elevates every client's real estate journey.

