The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joey Kevin Grochmal as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Medical and Educational Fields

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joey Kevin Grochmal is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Medical and Educational Fields.

Joey Kevin Grochmal, MD, Ph.D, FRCPSC
Dr. Grochmal pursued higher education at the University of Alberta in Canada where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience. He then attended the University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine, earning a medical degree in 2006 and later attended the University of Calgary where he received a Doctor of Philosophy in Neuroscience in 2015 followed by completing a residency in neurosurgery in 2017. The doctor capped his scholarship by finishing a fellowship in spine surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2018.

Dr. Grochmal is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCPSC). He explained that neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment and rehabilitation of disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system including the brain; spinal cord; peripheral nerves; and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Neurosurgeons, like Dr. Grochmal, are doctors who diagnose and treat problems with the nervous system often by performing surgery on the brain or spine. They treat strokes; tumors; cervical and lumbar disc disease; infections; and head or spinal cord injuries.

Board-certified in neurosurgery, Dr. Grochmal currently serves as a physician and Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery with the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston Texas. Baylor College of Medicine, he asserts, is a health sciences university that creates knowledge and applies science and discoveries to further education, healthcare, and community service locally and globally and its vision is to improve health through science scholarship and innovation.

Providing the latest medical advancements in his practice, Dr. Grochmal is associated with the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; the American Society of Peripheral Nerves'; and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. The doctor would like to thank his mentors, Rajiv Midha, MD, MSc; R. John Hurlbert, MD; and Marjorie Wang, MD.

