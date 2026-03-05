The Inner Circle acknowledges Yolanda Hammond, RN, BSN as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PLAISTOW, N.H., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Yolanda Hammond, RN, BSN is distinguished as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Expanding Community Wellness Through Integrative Nutrition and Nursing Care.

Yolanda Hammond, RN, BSN

Yolanda Hammond, RN, BSN, has built a meaningful career in healthcare rooted in compassion, education, and whole person wellness. With a clinical background spanning telemetry, emergency medicine, trauma care, and gastroenterology, Ms. Hammond brings a comprehensive and deeply informed approach to patient care that extends beyond traditional clinical settings.

In her nursing career, Ms. Hammond has built nearly three decades of experience in hospital-based settings, developing a deep foundation in acute and critical care. She spent three years at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center before becoming a travel nurse in 2001 with Angel Home Care, serving at Lawrence General Hospital. In 2003, she transitioned into a permanent staff role at Lawrence General, where she continues to practice today. Her clinical background includes four years in a Telemetry unit, followed by eighteen years in the Emergency Room Trauma Center. For the past twelve years, she has also worked in the Gastroenterology procedure unit, balancing responsibilities between emergency care and endoscopy. She now remains in both the Endoscopy unit and the Emergency Center at Lawrence General Hospital. Complementing her clinical experience, her education at INN deepened her understanding of nutrition, gut health, lifestyle factors, and their direct impact on physical and emotional well being, shaping a more proactive and preventative approach to patient care.

Motivated by this philosophy, Ms. Hammond founded WellnessEase, a practice dedicated to helping individuals improve their health through diet, nutrition, and sustainable lifestyle changes. Through WellnessEase, she works closely with patients to understand their unique circumstances, health histories, and personal goals. Her individualized guidance empowers patients to make informed choices that support long term wellness, disease management, and recovery.

Ms. Hammond earned her diploma in registered nursing from New England Baptist Hospital in Boston in partnership with Emmanuel College for Sciences and later completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Western Governors University. She holds multiple clinical certifications, including Trauma Nursing Core Course, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support, and Advanced Cardiac Life Support, reflecting her commitment to clinical excellence and patient safety.

Her professional experience includes service at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lawrence General Hospital, Angel Home Care, and New Boston Temps, where she has consistently demonstrated adaptability and dedication across diverse healthcare settings. In addition to her clinical work, Ms. Hammond is actively engaged in community education and will be presenting programs on diet and nutrition through the Plaistow Public Library, and at Project Kompass further extending her impact beyond the bedside.

Ms. Hammond has been recognized for her contributions to nursing and patient advocacy, earning honors from Today's Nurse and America's Top Nurses in 2025. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she enjoys camping, gardening, creative outdoor building projects, and traveling to experience diverse cultures, all of which inform her holistic view of health and balance.

She credits mentors Dr. Irv Danesh and Dr. Zoltan Buchwald for their guidance and for how they always took the time to teach her about emergency medicine and critical thinking for their patients. She also expresses deep gratitude to her daughter Ana and her mother Maria for their continued support. Ms. Hammond's guiding philosophy centers on the belief that food is medicine and in treating the root causes of disease and illnesses. She views nutrition as a powerful tool to prevent illness, support healing, aid recovery, and help manage chronic disease.

Looking ahead, Ms. Hammond plans to expand her community outreach efforts, providing accessible education on nutrition and lifestyle practices that promote lasting health. Through her integrative approach and unwavering commitment to patient empowerment, Yolanda Hammond continues to make a meaningful difference in both individual lives and the broader community.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle