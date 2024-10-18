The Inner Circle acknowledges, John R. Froude, MD, FRCP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

KINGSTON, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John R. Froude, MD, FRCP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Infectious Diseases with Expertise and Dedication.

Dr. John R. Froude, MD, FRCP, stands at the forefront of infectious disease management in Kingston, NY. He specializes in comprehensive care for conditions such as Lyme disease, HIV, and various viral and bacterial infections, including COVID-19. With a commitment to patient education and public health advocacy, Dr. Froude provides unparalleled expertise and compassionate care to his patients.

A distinguished physician with a robust background in global health, Dr. Froude completed his MD and residency in internal medicine at Guy's Hospital, University of London, UK. His early career took him to Nigeria, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, where he conducted groundbreaking research before furthering his experience in Saudi Arabia and Rockefeller University. He completed his fellowship in infectious disease at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, solidifying his expertise in the field.

Board-certified in internal medicine and infectious disease, Dr. Froude brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley. His career highlights include significant contributions during the AIDS epidemic at NYU/Bellevue, where he made substantial strides in infectious disease management and patient care.

Dr. Froude is also an accomplished author, having published two non-fiction works, "Plagued" and "True Lyme," which contribute to the public understanding of infectious diseases and their impact on global health.

An active member of the American Medical Association (AMA) and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (UK), Dr. Froude remains committed to advancing medical knowledge and patient outcomes. His philosophy revolves around patient-centered care, public health advocacy, and the continuous advancement of infectious disease management and prevention strategies.

Looking forward, Dr. Froude's future goals include expanding his research efforts, further educating the public on infectious disease prevention and management, and potentially increasing his involvement in global health initiatives. His dedication to improving healthcare and patient outcomes continues to drive his contributions to the field of infectious diseases.

