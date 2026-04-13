The Inner Circle acknowledges Jolynn Coombes as a 2026 Pinnacle Lifetime Member

TEMPLE, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jolynn Coombes is acknowledged as a 2026 Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Medical Leadership.

As a Registered Nurse with extensive experience in medical management, Ms. Coombes plays a vital role in providing comprehensive regulatory surveys of nursing facilities. In her work, she evaluates patient care practices, personal care services, and medication management to ensure facilities meet the highest standards of safety and compliance.

Jolynn Coombes

Driven by a deep passion for patient advocacy, Ms. Coombes is committed to improving systems of care and supporting patient-centered practices across the country. Her professional background includes service as a floor nurse, charge nurse, case manager, and Director of Case Management for College Station Medical Center. Her broad clinical and administrative experience positions her as a leader in case management and patient coordination.

Ms. Coombes earned her Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) from Delmar College and later completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at South University in Savannah, Georgia. Beyond her clinical work, she has been active in her community, including teaching a bible study and support group at Vista Community Church in Temple, Texas. She acknowledges Tom Jackson as an important mentor who influenced her professional path.

Ms. Coombes also honors the memory of her grandparents, Jess and Francis Lawrence, and her parents, Joan and Charles Coombes, whose legacy continues to inspire her commitment to compassionate care.

As she enters a period of professional transition, Ms. Coombes is actively exploring new opportunities where she can apply her extensive clinical expertise, regulatory knowledge, and strong commitment to patient advocacy. She is seeking a role that allows her to contribute meaningfully to improving systems of care, strengthening quality outcomes, and ensuring patients receive safe, compassionate, and effective treatment. With a clear vision for impact and a passion for advancing healthcare standards, Ms. Coombes looks forward to the next chapter of her career and the opportunity to make a lasting difference within the healthcare industry.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle