The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Josel Doyle as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Neonatology

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Josel Doyle is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Neonatology.

Dr. Doyle pursued higher education at St. Georges University School of Medicine where she earned an undergraduate and medical degrees. She completed a residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in neonatal-perinatal medicine at Winthrop University Hospital. Recognized for her leadership early in her career, she also served as Chief Resident at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Josel Avion Akyla Doyle

Dr. Doyle currently works at Pediatrix Neonatology of Topeka where she and her team, all board-certified neonatologists and certified neonatal nurse practitioners (NNPs), care for premature and critically ill newborns. She explained that they began providing services in the St. Francis Health Level II NICU in Topeka in 2013 and also offer newborn hearing services in several area hospitals.

Dr. Doyle explained that neonatology is a subspecialty of pediatrics that consists of the medical care of newborn infants, especially ill or premature newborns. It is a hospital-based specialty and is usually practiced in neonatal intensive care units. She said that neonatologists generally diagnose and treat newborns with conditions such as breathing disorders, infections, and birth defects as well as coordinating care and medically managing newborns born prematurely, critically ill, or in need of surgery.

Dr. Doyle is dedicated and passionate about providing the latest advancements in her field and her clinical interests include neonatal nutrition; developmental outcomes; and respiratory distress syndrome, which are all essential components of the care of premature and critically ill infants. She is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics; the Kansas Perinatal Collaborative on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS); and Stormont Vail Hospitals NAS task force where she helps to develop policies and practices aimed at improving the care of infants affected by substance use disorders. The doctor is highly sought after for her skills and leadership abilities. As such, she is also on Stormont's Family-Centered Care Committee and serves on the NICU Developmental and Relationship Committee.

has also When considering her achievements during her career, Dr. Doyle credits her parents and her faith in God for instilling in her a strong sense of purpose and the values of hard work, compassion, and dedication. She notes that her love for the profession been a driving force in her success. She is deeply committed to providing the best possible care to her patients and is constantly seeking new ways to improve outcomes and enhance the patient's experience.

