The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joseph A. Custer as a Distinguished Education and Law Professional for his contributions to the Law Library Administration and Education Fields

Mr. Custer began his scholarship at The University of Northern Iowa where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with high honors in 1983. He then attended the University of Arkansas where he received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 1989. Continuing his exceptional education, Mr. Custer obtained a Master of Library and Information Science in 1991 at the University of Missouri in 1991 and concluded his studies with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas in 2012. He was admitted to practice before The Missouri Bar in 1990 and the Supreme Court of the United States in 2016.

A testament to his leadership, Mr. Custer has served as an associate professor of law at Case Western Reserve University since 2015 and also as director of the Judge Ben C. Green Law Library. He was an assistant professor of law at the St. Louis University School of Law and director of the institution's Immel Law Library from 2010 to 2015. Prior to these positions, Mr. Custer served as associate director and head of technology services from 2008 to 2010 at the University of Kansas School of Law's Wheat Law Library, where he worked as the associate director and collection development librarian from 1998 to 2008.

Considered a leader in his field, Mr. Custer is an expertise in advanced legal research and electronic discovery. He is dedicated to keeping abreast of the most recent technology and methods, and as such, maintains affiliation with the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis; the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association; and the American Bar Association. He is a member of the American Association of Law Libraries; the American Association of Law Schools; the Mid-America Association of Law Libraries; the Ohio Regional Association of Law Libraries; and the Missouri Bar Association.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Mr. Custer is also an author with many published works, such as a text that he co-authored called "Kansas Legal Research Teacher's Manual" with Carolina Academic Press in 2009. He was a contributing editor to "The Jury Expert" with the American Society of Trial Consultants from 2005 to 2008 and authored and edited the third edition of "Kansas Legal Research and Reference Guide" in 2003 as well as the second edition in 1997. Mr. Custer has also contributed articles to professional journals and chapters to books.

Attesting to his expertise and service, Mr. Custer has been recognized with many awards, such as Paper of the Year award from LexisNexis and the American Association of Law Libraries in 2009. He received an Andrews Award from the American Association of Law Libraries in 2007, an Individual Article Award from The University of Kansas School of Law in 2007, and a Continuing Legal Education Award from The University of Kansas School of Law in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

When not contributing to the field of Education and Law, Mr. Custer enjoys music, hiking, and biking.

