The Inner Circle acknowledges, Joseph W. Mattingley, CEO as an Inner Circle Lifetime member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joseph W. Mattingley, CEO is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to The United States Navy.

Joseph W. Mattingley, Chief Executive Officer in the electric industry, is recognized for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable energy, community partnerships, and future-focused growth.

Joseph W. Mattingley, CEO

With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Columbia College, Mattingley guides executive and operations teams while driving strategic initiatives across lobbying, municipal partnerships, and solar and electric solutions. His leadership also includes developing plans for expansion into HVAC and plumbing services, further positioning his company as a comprehensive energy and infrastructure provider.

A strong believer in the power of relationships, Mattingley applies the principles of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) to strengthen mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships across international markets.

Mattingley has proudly served as a Gold Board Member of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association since 2006, contributing his insight to advancing rural energy solutions and supporting cooperative development on a national scale.

Beyond the boardroom, he has achieved remarkable success as an international equestrian athlete, representing the U.S. Equestrian Team six times. His competitive spirit and discipline mirror his approach to leadership and service.

A U.S. Navy Veteran (Rank of E-4), Mattingley continues to exemplify values of integrity, service, and dedication both personally and professionally. His community involvement includes volunteering with the Northwest Illinois Development Council and CDFG, where he supports local economic growth and development initiatives.

Throughout his career, Mattingley has been recognized for his skill in relationship building, particularly in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. He has also demonstrated consistent leadership in promoting sustainable and renewable energy solutions, while guiding company initiatives into future service markets such as HVAC and plumbing.

He is an active member of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, where his Gold Board status reflects nearly two decades of service and leadership. In addition, his accomplishments as an international equestrian athlete underscore his commitment to excellence and perseverance.

Mattingley's dedication to his community is evident through his volunteer work with the Northwest Illinois Development Council and CDFG, organizations that promote regional development and support local progress. Outside of his professional life, he values spending time with his family and working on the farm activities that keep him grounded and connected to what matters most.

He proudly dedicates his work and achievements to his wife, Michelle A. Mattingley, whose love and encouragement have been a constant source of inspiration. Above all, Joseph considers his family his wife and their son his greatest accomplishment, alongside his honorable service to his country as a U.S. Navy veteran.

Looking to the future, Mattingley remains committed to continued engagement in the energy industry. His goals include helping others succeed, fostering collaboration, and driving meaningful innovation that strengthens both his company and the communities it serves.

