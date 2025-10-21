The Inner Circle acknowledges, Juvet N. Che, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Juvet N. Che, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Advancing Integrative Mental Health Care Across Nebraska And Serving the Greater mental health community via Travel Psychiatry.

Dr. Juvet N. Che is a board-certified psychiatrist committed to transforming mental health care through integrative, community-focused solutions. He currently Serves as Chief Medical Officer at Community Alliance, where he works with individuals facing severe and persistent mental illness. In this position, he fosters trust with his patients and help them navigate their path toward healing and recovery. He is a servant leader, leading a team of 3 psychiatrists and 3 Advanced Practice Professionals.

In addition to his clinical role, Dr. Che serves as Medical Director at Norfolk Regional Center, where he leads a team with 4 advanced practice professionals specializing in treating patients mental illness with sexual offenses; and geriatric patients with complex medical comorbidities. His dual roles exemplify a dedication to vulnerable populations and the advancement of psychiatric care systems who value holistic care for patient with mental illness.

After completing Psychiatry Residency Dr. Che served as a Travel Psychiatrist working for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and as a Locum Tenant Psychiatrist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, (UVM) and Central Vermont Medical Center in Vermont and Adirondack Health Medical Center in New York. Through his Travel Experience he has served psychiatric patients across the USA at various levels of care including Emergency Psychiatry, Inpatient psychiatry, Consult and Laison, and Intensive outpatient and partial Hospitalization programs.

Dr. Che earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology, with a minor in Chemistry, from Grambling State University, followed by his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. After completing an internship in internal medicine, he gained extensive experience in urgent care, family medicine at Joushua medical Centers, and correctional health settings—working as Medical Director for Lancaster County Jail and Primary Care Physicians at Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). He later completed his psychiatric residency through the Creighton University Medical Center/University of Nebraska program, where he now volunteers as adjunct faculty. He is actively affiliated with the American Psychiatric Association, the Nebraska Psychiatric Association, and the American Medical Association. Dr. Che also contributes as Director of Mental Health for the Femi Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving healthcare access and education for the African community in Nebraska.

Dr. Che's work is grounded in mentorship, coaching and gratitude. He acknowledges the influence of Michael Boyars, MD; Lisa Cain, Ph.D.; P.J. Malin, MD; Ashish Sharma, Venkata Kolli, M.D. Dele Davies and David Rubin, MD, in shaping his professional journey. He also honors the unwavering support of his parents, Barnabas Che and Margaret Bih Ngwa and eight siblings. Married to fellow physician Dr. Larisa Che for over a decade, Dr. Che is a proud father of three and remains dedicated to his mission of integrated, compassionate mental health care for all.

