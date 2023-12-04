The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Katherine A. Daly, MD as a Distinguished Medical Professional for her work in the Pediatrics and Psychiatry Fields.

WAYZATA, Minn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Katherine A. Daly, MD, is acknowledged as a Distinguished Medical Professional for her work in the Pediatrics and Psychiatry Fields.             

Dr. Daly began her academic journey at the University of Minnesota Medical School where she earned a Medical Doctor (M.D.) degree in 1992. She then completed an internship in 1993 with Loyola Medicine MacNeal Hospital and finished residencies in pediatrics in 1996 and psychiatry in 1998. The doctor capped her scholarship with a fellowship training in child and adolescent psychiatry in 2000 at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Daly holds certifications in pediatrics from the American Board of Pediatrics; psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology; and child and adolescent psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Licensed to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota, Dr. Daly noted that she is a child psychiatrist at Fairview Health Services, where she has been in practice for 11 years. According to the doctor Fairview is "the health service that heals from the heart" and proudly serves as Minnesota's choice for healthcare. Offering a complete network of healthcare services, Dr. Daly asserts that Fairview is an industry-leading, award-winning nonprofit organization. It touts a broad network designed to be ready for each patient's needs while delivering compassionate quality care.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Daly is affiliated with the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; the American Medical Association; and the American Psychiatric Association. She co-authored "Seizure Disorder is in the Differential Diagnosis of Panic Disorder" in 2000.  Dr. Daly said that she enjoys working with children and is also a board-certified pediatrician. She feels the key to her success have been stubbornness and persistence and hopes to inspire other young women to go for their dreams.

Attributing her success to hard work, Dr. Daly asserts that she has experienced much during her career and has kept a lesson from each event. She was initially inspired to enter her profession because of her love for helping people. When she was a gynecologist and obstetrician at Loyola, she discovered that she was really interested in maternal-fetal bonding. Dr. Daly also found that psychiatry allowed her to investigate that more than she was able to do in pediatrics, and so she decided to go into that discipline.

Adding to her scholarship, Dr. Daly would like to pursue child-parent interaction in the future. She also hopes to work with family bonding and interactions because she thinks that is important and would love to continue to look at how pharmacological interventions can assist with family interactions and bonding.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Daly enjoys being outdoors and water activities.

