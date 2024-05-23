The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Keith D. Clancy, MD, MBA, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Keith D. Clancy, MD, MBA, FACS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Trauma Surgeon.

Dr. Clancy, a highly esteemed trauma surgeon with extensive experience in treating and operating on emergency room and ICU patients, is celebrated for his unwavering work as a Trauma Surgeon dedicating his work to saving lives. His expertise in trauma care, surgical critical care, and emergency general surgery has made a profound impact on the local medical community.

Keith D. Clancy, MD, MBA, FACS

Dr. Clancy's journey in medicine began with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in biochemistry from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, followed by the attainment of his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. He honed his surgical skills during his general surgical residency and conducted a year of shock and trauma research at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. His thirst for knowledge led him to further specialization through a fellowship in trauma and critical care at Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Miami, Florida. His commitment to medical administration is evident in his MBA in healthcare administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.

With over two decades of experience managing patients with traumatic injuries, Dr. Clancy's practice is a testament to his clinical expertise. He has successfully treated and operated on numerous emergency room and ICU patients, performing life-saving surgeries such as appendix and gall bladder procedures. His comprehensive knowledge of trauma surgery, surgical critical care, and emergency general surgery sets him apart as a leading medical professional.

Dr. Clancy is board-certified in general surgery and surgical critical care, holding affiliations with prestigious medical organizations such as the American College of Surgeons, the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma, the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, and the American College of Healthcare Executives.



Dr. Clancy aims to continue providing expert trauma care and surgical critical care, ensuring that patients in need of emergency medical attention receive the highest quality of care. His commitment to saving lives remains unwavering.

Dr. Clancy's philosophy is rooted in delivering exceptional care to trauma patients and critically ill individuals. His career reflects his dedication to these specialized areas of medicine, making him a respected figure in the field.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle