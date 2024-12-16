The Inner Circle acknowledges, Kenneth R. Brooks, MD, FAAOS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Kenneth R. Brooks, MD, FAAOS, is pleased to announce his addition to the multi-specialty physician group CLS Health, in the specialty of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, with a focus on shoulder and knee care, serving the Houston, TX, community. With a robust background and extensive training, Dr. Brooks offers a comprehensive range of services including non-operative treatments, arthroscopic procedures, and joint replacements.

A graduate of the University of California at San Diego with a B.S. in Biology, and Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science where he received his M.D., Dr. Brooks completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Rutgers University-New Jersey School of Medicine. He further honed his skills through a Sports Medicine Fellowship at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center and a Joint Replacement Fellowship at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center-Houston.

Dr. Brooks is board-certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and holds memberships with prestigious organizations including the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) where he is a Fellow, the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, and the Texas Orthopedic Association. His expertise extends to higher education where he has served as an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University, as well as an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch. His leadership experience includes having held the role of Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

A leader in the field, Dr. Brooks is also a published author with articles in several peer-reviewed journals including Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research; Hand; and Arthroscopy Techniques. He and his research colleagues presented a poster at the Meeting of the Orthopaedic Research Society in New Orleans, Louisiana, focused on Biomechanical Comparison of a Transosseous-Equivalent All-Knotless Rotator Cuff Repair Versus Traditional Double-Row Repair.

He has in the past served as Associate Orthopedic Consultant for Detroit Tigers Baseball, Detroit Red Wings Hockey, Detroit Pistons Basketball, and Detroit Shock Basketball. He has provided services as DMC Sports Medicine Minute: Michigan High School Hammertime Program Sports Medicine Consultant, Fox Sports Net-Detroit. For seven years, he was the Team Physician in Orthopedic Surgery for the Pasadena, Texas, Independent School District.

Known for his compassionate approach, Dr. Brooks prioritizes building strong patient relationships to guide informed treatment decisions. His philosophy centers on empathy and empowering patients throughout their recovery journey. When not practicing orthopedic surgery, Dr. Brooks enjoys reading his favorite publication, the American Journal of Sports Medicine, songwriting, playing acoustic and electric guitar, golf, body surfing, swimming, grilling, and spending time with his children.

Outside of his practice, Dr. Brooks acknowledges the guidance of mentors such as Robert Teitge, MD; Stephen Lemos, MD; and Alexander Rosenstein, MD, who have influenced his career and patient care approach.

Dr. Brooks looks forward to continuing his dedication to exceptional orthopedic care and ensuring each patient receives personalized treatment aimed at restoring mobility and enhancing quality of life.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle