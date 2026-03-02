The Inner Circle acknowledges Kevin M. Kotcamp as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member

GRANGER, Ind., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kevin M. Kotcamp is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Driving Innovation and Leadership Across North America's Commercial Vehicle Market.

Kevin M. Kotcamp has built a distinguished career leading some of the most recognizable purpose-built vehicle brands across North America. With a portfolio that includes Royal, Duramag, Magnum, and Utilimaster, he brings a strategic edge to fleet optimization, ship-through service, sales operations, and cargo management.

Kevin M. Kotcamp

Kevin's professional journey began in the traditional automotive aftermarket sector, where he quickly established a reputation for operational excellence and visionary leadership. His impact was especially evident during the turnaround of a commercial aftersales business, where he achieved an impressive 363 percent growth over five years. In addition, his mentorship has contributed to the advancement of 16 professionals into senior leadership roles from a team of 38 direct reports.

His deep knowledge spans commercial vehicle and body manufacturing, van upfitting, field service, parts distribution, and customer experience strategies. Kevin's ability to lead cross-functional teams and deliver scalable solutions continues to influence the commercial vehicle industry across international markets.

He holds a certification in Human Resources Management from Villanova University and has been recognized with honors such as the Presidents Club and CEO Circle awards. Kevin also credits much of his leadership growth to the guidance of respected mentors Bill Healy, Chad Heminover, John Dunn, and Jacob Farmer.

Outside of his professional life, Kevin is a passionate musician who has played both acoustic and electric guitar for more than 30 years. Looking ahead, he remains focused on career advancement and building high-performance teams that thrive on diligence, persistence, and results.

