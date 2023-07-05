The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Khaula Tauqeer, MD, MPH, as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Family Medicine

News provided by

The Inner Circle

05 Jul, 2023, 18:13 ET

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Khaula Tauqeer, MD, MPH, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Family Medicine. 

Dr. Tauqeer began her pursuit of higher education at Amherst College where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies of Neuroscience and Mathematics. She earned a Medical Degree from SUNY Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn, NY and completed a residency in Family Medicine at SUNY Stonybrook - Southampton Hospital. The doctor capped her education by earning a Master of Public Health degree at George Washington University.

Board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Tauqeer specializes in Family Medicine, providing a wide range of outpatient primary care services for patients from youths to elderly adults. The doctor also treats acute illnesses and injuries and performs small-scale surgery. She is in practice at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and is known for her compassionate care as a family physician. Dr. Tauqeer notes that she prides herself on communicating with her patients and educating them about their medical conditions or risk factors for disease. She takes particular care with patients impacted by diabetes and hypertension since those conditions can lead to serious medical complications if not adequately addressed and treated. Dr. Tauqeer has been in the field for more than 10 years and is a member of many professional organizations, including the American Association of Family Physicians and the American College of Preventative Medicine.

Aside from her professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys volunteering with the medical committee for the New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking. She has also served as a volunteer with One Small House building homes in Tijuana, Mexico.

Dr. Tauqeer wishes to dedicate this honorable recognition to Anne Nugent, her high school English teacher who was instrumental in her decision to become a physician and also Stephen George, Ph.D., her mentor during her undergraduate studies.

Contact:
Katherine Green
516-825-5634
[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

