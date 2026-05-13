The Inner Circle acknowledges Kiersten R. Baughman, Ph.D., MFT as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

ALEXANDRIA, Ky., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kiersten R. Baughman, Ph.D., MFT is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Mental Health and Relationship Therapy.

Kiersten R. Baughman

Kiersten R. Baughman, Ph.D., MFT, has established a growing and impactful career in the field of mental health, specializing in couples therapy while also working with individuals and families. With a strong foundation in social psychology and clinical assessment, she is recognized for her ability to create a safe, supportive environment where clients feel comfortable engaging in meaningful therapeutic work.

Dr. Baughman is trained in a variety of therapeutic interventions and approaches each case with a systemic perspective, allowing her to address relationship dynamics and individual concerns with depth and clarity. Her fluency in Spanish further enhances her ability to connect with diverse populations and provide inclusive care.

She earned a Bachelor of Science with a double major in psychology and Spanish language from Morehead State University, followed by a Master of Science in experimental psychology and a Doctor of Philosophy in social psychology from the University of Oklahoma. She is currently completing her postdoctoral training at Naya Clinics while also pursuing a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy at Northwestern University, with an expected graduation in June 2026.

Dr. Baughman maintains active affiliations with several professional organizations, including the American Psychological Association and its Division II for the Teaching of Psychology, the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy, the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, and the International Association of Relationship Researchers. She is also involved in community service through the Green Dot nonviolence intervention and training program and teaches religious education at Seton Mary Roman Catholic Church.

She credits her mentors, Lori Couch, Ph.D., and Ryan Brown, Ph.D., for their guidance and influence throughout her academic and professional journey. Outside of her work, Dr. Baughman values time with her husband, Michael Baughman, with whom she has shared 15 years of marriage.

Looking ahead, Dr. Baughman plans to continue expanding her clinical expertise and pursue additional certifications, including specialization as a sex therapist. Guided by a commitment to compassionate care and continuous growth, she remains dedicated to supporting individuals and couples in achieving healthier, more fulfilling relationships.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle