The Inner Circle acknowledges Robert Wallace as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Robert Wallace is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for his contributions to Infectious Disease Care and Family Medicine.

Robert Wallace

Robert Wallace, MD, has built a distinguished career in family medicine and infectious disease care, focusing on improving outcomes for patients living with complex conditions such as Hepatitis C and HIV. Known for combining clinical expertise with healthcare innovation, he has contributed meaningfully to advancing patient care within his regional medical community.

A graduate of the University of Florida College of Medicine, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine in 1982, Dr. Wallace began his academic journey with a bachelor's degree in biology from Florida State University. His training laid the foundation for a career centered on compassionate care, clinical leadership, and continued advancement in infectious disease medicine.

Throughout his professional career, Dr. Wallace has remained dedicated to the treatment and management of infectious diseases while also exploring innovative approaches to healthcare delivery. His work reflects a commitment to improving access to care and advancing treatment options for individuals affected by chronic viral conditions.

Dr. Wallace maintains professional affiliations with the American Association of HIV Medicine and is a founding member of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. His contributions to medicine and community health have been recognized through several honors, including the Voice of Equality Award from Equity Florida in 2024, the Community Ally Award from the Tampa Bay Business Journal in 2023, and recognition in the Global Directory of Who's Who in 2026.

He credits much of his personal and professional inspiration to his mother, Waneta Wallace, whose influence shaped his dedication to service and perseverance.

Looking ahead, Dr. Wallace remains committed to advancing infectious disease care through clinical leadership, innovation, and a continued focus on compassionate, patient centered healthcare.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle