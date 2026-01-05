The Inner Circle acknowledges, Kim Moreland honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

STARKVILLE, Miss., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kim Moreland is honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Serving the Starkville Community with Dedication and Leadership.

Kim Moreland

Kim Moreland is an accomplished public servant and business leader whose career reflects a steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of Starkville, Mississippi. As Alderman for the City of Starkville, Ms. Moreland plays a vital role in shaping the community's future through policy development, city planning, and collaboration with municipal departments. Her leadership is marked by a strong sense of responsibility, integrity, and community engagement.

In addition to her public service, Ms. Moreland is the owner of Moreland Holdings, an enterprise that encompasses a construction company, U-Haul rental services, check cashing, commercial and residential real estate storage units. Her ability to manage multiple successful ventures demonstrates her business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.

A graduate of Mississippi State University, Ms. Moreland holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Her introduction to civic leadership began through her service on the Planning, Zoning, and Board of Appeals, where her dedication and insight caught the attention of Starkville's mayor, who encouraged her to pursue public office.

Ms. Moreland is an active member of Rotary International of Starkville and the Starkville Visitors and Convention Council. She also dedicates her time to volunteering with local organizations, including the Safe Place Foundation, which supports individuals and families in need throughout the community.

She credits her parents, Dan and Sherry Moreland, for instilling in her a strong work ethic and the values of perseverance and service that guide her today. Looking to the future, Ms. Moreland plans to continue her commitment to public leadership, wherever that may lead.

Through her work in government and business, Ms. Moreland continues to exemplify integrity, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to her community's success.

