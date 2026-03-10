The Inner Circle acknowledges Kit Mac Nee as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional of the Year in Finance

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kit Mac Nee is acknowledged as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional of the Year in Finance for her contributions to Financial Planning and Community Leadership.

Kit Mac Nee

Kit Mac Nee has established herself as a trusted advisor as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM with a total of six different professional designations. Since 2013, Ms. Mac Nee has been a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley, where she has championed best practices, given presentations in estate planning across the United States, and fostered collaboration among industry leaders.

Ms. Mac Nee's commitment to financial excellence began with her tenure at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Bank of America Corporation, from 2005 to 2013, where she worked as a financial advisor. Earlier in her career, she served as the Director of Gift Planning at The Community Foundation Serving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties from 1999 to 2005. These roles cemented her reputation as a dynamic leader in financial planning and estate management.

Ms. Mac Nee holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business, finance, and management. She has also achieved numerous professional credentials, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM, Licensed Insurance and Investment Advisor, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor®, Accredited Estate Planner®, Certified Exit Planning Advisor®, and Certified Planned Giving Specialist.

In addition to her professional achievements, Ms. Mac Nee is deeply committed to community engagement. She is a recent past president of the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils, a member of the Los Angeles Estate Planning Council and the Beverly Hills Estate Planning Council and has serves on the board of Saint Barnabas Senior Services, Empowering Ugandans and The Plato Society of Los Angeles. Over the years Kit served as a board member of San Gorgonio Girl Scout Council, Junior League of Riverside, Temple Beth El School, and YMCA of Riverside. She is also a sustainer for the Junior League chapters of Saint Louis, Riverside, and Pasadena.

Looking ahead, Ms. Mac Nee aims to continue empowering her clients to achieve their long- term financial goals while strengthening her involvement in community and professional leadership initiatives.

