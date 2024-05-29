The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kurt Hughes as a Pinnacle Professional Member

SEATTLE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kurt Hughes is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Naval Architecture and Design.

Kurt Hughes, a trailblazer in naval architecture and design, continues to revolutionize the industry with his innovative catamarans and tiny house designs. With over four decades of experience, Hughes has established himself as a leading figure in the field, garnering international recognition for his groundbreaking work.

A graduate of the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, Hughes further honed his skills through graduate coursework at the University of Hawaii and specialized training in composite boat building at the University of California Berkeley. He is a proud member of esteemed organizations such as the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers and the Society of Boat and Yacht Designers.

Since founding Kurt Hughes Sailing Designs in 1985, Hughes has been at the forefront of naval architecture, pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers. In 2011, he expanded his expertise to include tiny house design, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability in the ever-evolving field of architecture.

Hughes' contributions to the industry have been widely recognized, with invitations to speak at prestigious conferences and events worldwide. From the Marine Applications of Composite Materials Conference to appearances at the Miami International Boat Show and engagements at the Structural Engineers Association of Seattle Marine Design event, Hughes' insights and expertise have left an indelible mark on the field.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Hughes is an avid cyclist, mountaineer, and traveler, finding inspiration in nature and adventure. As a devoted father to three daughters, he is passionate about leaving a legacy of innovation, excellence, and adaptability for future generations.

Looking ahead, Hughes remains committed to pushing the boundaries of naval architecture and tiny house design, with a focus on continued innovation and contributions to the field.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle