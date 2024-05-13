The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Larry Wetnight as a Pinnacle Professional Member

MARSHALL, Ill., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Larry Wetnight is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions to Empowering Nationwide Wellness Through Holistic Health Coaching.

Larry Wetnight, a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner and Health Coach, is making waves in the health and wellness sector with his transformative coaching services.

Larry Wetnight

Specializing in physical and emotional health coaching, Larry emphasizes the significance of nutrition and stress management in achieving overall well-being. His expertise has garnered recognition on a national scale, offering coaching services across the country.

Larry's educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and a Master's degree from Indiana State University, providing him with a solid foundation in holistic health practices.

As a member of the AADP (American Association of Drugless Practitioners), Larry is committed to upholding the highest standards in his field. His career accomplishments speak volumes, having successfully grown a company dedicated to health and wellness coaching.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Larry finds fulfillment in writing and exercise, which he considers essential components of his own wellness routine. He is supported in his endeavors by his wife, Lila.

Looking ahead, Larry has ambitious plans to release a book, further expanding his reach and impact in the health and wellness community. His philosophy revolves around the importance of consistency in lifestyle changes, believing that sustained efforts lead to lasting health improvements.

