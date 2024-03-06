The Inner Circle acknowledges Lars R. Newsome, MD as a Pinnacle Life Member

Dr. Newsome earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Columbia University in New York and received a Medical Doctor degree with honors from the Indiana University School of Medicine. After completing his residency in anesthesiology and his fellowship in pain medicine and cardiothoracic anesthesiology at Emory University, he remained on the faculty for three years as an Assistant Professor. The doctor is board certified in anesthesiology, pain management, critical care management, and transesophageal echocardiography.

Dr. Newsome is affiliated with the San Diego Spine and Orthopedic Center and works with Dr. Eric S. Korsh. According to the doctor, he offers a variety of procedures to manage pain, such as lumbar, thoracic, and cervical epidural steroid injections; facet injections; radiofrequency ablation; intrathecal drug delivery; and neuromodulation.

In addition to being an interventional pain management specialist, the doctor is also an anesthesiologist for cardiac surgeries and works in local hospitals as well.

Dr. Newsome has received recognition as an Associate Examiner by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA) and is board-certified in pain medicine, anesthesiology, and critical care medicine. The doctor notes that the certifying body for anesthesiologists is the ABA and it is committed to partnering with physicians to advance lifelong learning and exceptional patient care. Its mission is to advance the highest standards of the practice of anesthesiology.

Dr. Newsome is a member of the American Medical Association; the Anesthesia Service Medical Group; the Ximed Medical Group; the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians; the California Society of Interventional Pain Physicians; the San Diego Injury Network; and the Spinal Injection Society. He is on staff at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Green Hospital. The doctor asserts that pain management is a branch of medicine employing an interdisciplinary approach for easing the suffering and improving the quality of life of those living with chronic pain. A pain management specialist is a doctor who specializes in pain medicine, focusing on the evaluation, treatment and prevention of pain.

Dr. Newsome was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society in 1979 and has been the recipient of the National Medical Fellowship Award (1979); Kaiser Foundation Award of Merit (1990); and Emory University Anesthesiology Faculty Member of the Year (1986). He is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Dr. Newsome is a contributor to the Monarch School for the Homeless. He notes that his mentors are Carl Hag, MD, and Brendan Finucane, MD.

