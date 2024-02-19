The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Laurie Ghielmetti as a Top Pinnacle Professional

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Laurie Ghielmetti is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in Art Advisory and Interior Design.

Ms. Ghielmetti, a seasoned professional in the fields of art advisory services and interior design, is celebrating a remarkable career milestone of 35 years of excellence in the industry. With a passion for art and design, Ms. Ghielmetti has made a significant impact on the regional art and interior design scene.

Since founding her design company in 1988, Ms. Ghielmetti has been a driving force in the regional art world and interior design industry. Her firm offers art consultancy services to a diverse clientele, helping them integrate art seamlessly into their living spaces. She has also lent her expertise as a consultant to showrooms in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle, sourcing art for installations twice yearly, further cementing her reputation as a go-to expert in the field.

Ms Ghielmetti's commitment to the art world extends beyond her business. She was an active member of the Modern Art Council, an educational and fund-raising volunteer group of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art from 2011 to 2020. She has also been a participating member of the Design Councils of the San Francisco Antique Show and the FOG Design+Art Fair. Ms. Ghielmetti's dedication is not limited to the art world, she has volunteered for the San Francisco Unified School District to provide reading assistance to individual students, contributing to education in her community.

Ms. Ghielmetti's journey began with a bachelor's degree as a Humanities Field Major with an emphasis on the liberal arts of English and art history from the University of California, Berkeley. Her love for culture, art and travel have driven her career, making her an advocate for the transformative power of art and design.

Throughout her 35-year career, Ms. Ghielmetti's work has garnered recognition from prominent publications, including California Home +Design, American Art, Luxury Home Quarterly, California Homes, Sacramento, and Luxlife Magazine, as well as being interviewed with Great Homes Across America for HGTV. Her contributions have shaped the art and design landscape and her dedication to excellence continues to inspire both clients and peers.

In the years ahead, Ms. Ghielmetti plans to continue her journey by embracing new challenges. She intends to immerse herself in different cultures through travel, drawing inspiration for her art and interior design endeavors.

Ms. Ghielmetti's enduring passion for art and design, combined with her 35 years of expertise, cements her legacy as a trailblazer for the industry. Her commitment to excellence, active engagement in the art and design industries, and dedication to lifelong learning continues to shape the world of art advisory and interior design.

