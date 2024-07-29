The Inner Circle acknowledges, Lawrence Wells, MD as a Pinnacle Professional Member

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lawrence Wells, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions to Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedic Care.

Dr. Lawrence Wells stands as a beacon of excellence in the field of pediatric orthopedic surgery, renowned for his expertise in treating sports injuries and his unwavering commitment to injury prevention. With a distinguished academic background and decades of experience, Dr. Wells has become a trusted leader in his field, shaping the landscape of orthopedic care on a national scale.

Dr. Wells' journey in medicine began at Stanford University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree before pursuing his passion for healing at the University of California-San Francisco School of Medicine. Following his medical education, he completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at UCSF and a fellowship in pediatric orthopedic surgery in Cincinnati, solidifying his expertise in the specialized field of pediatric orthopedics.

Board-certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Wells has dedicated his career to providing exceptional care to pediatric patients, specializing in sports injuries and injury prevention. His commitment to advancing orthopedic care extends beyond clinical practice, as evidenced by his involvement in organizations such as JGRSA and his role as a board member of the Philadelphia Orthopedic Society.

Throughout his career, Dr. Wells has held various leadership positions, including Associate Chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, where he has championed efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity within the medical community.

Dr. Wells' professional journey has been marked by significant milestones, including his tenure at the Permanente Medical Group in South San Francisco and his subsequent appointment as Assistant Physician-in-Chief at Kaiser South in San Francisco. In 2002, he transitioned to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), where he has continued to make indelible contributions to pediatric orthopedics.

Beyond his medical endeavors, Dr. Wells finds solace and joy in his passion for music, particularly playing the saxophone. He attributes much of his success to the guidance and mentorship of Dr. Robert Scott, whose wisdom and support have been instrumental in shaping his career.

To his beloved family, Dr. Wells expresses heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering love and support, especially to his parents, Lawrence and Uberta Wells, in loving memory.

Looking ahead, Dr. Lawrence Wells remains steadfast in his commitment to providing exceptional care to his patients, guided by the philosophy of treating each individual with the compassion and attention they deserve. With a future focused on continued excellence and patient-centered care, Dr. Wells continues to embody the values of integrity, compassion, and excellence in pediatric orthopedic surgery.

