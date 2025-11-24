The Inner Circle acknowledges, Velma M. McMillan as a Pinnacle Professional Member

ROCKWALL, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Velma M. McMillan is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions in Franchise Management and Leadership.

Velma M. McMillan, a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader, continues to make waves in the franchise industry with her dynamic approach to management and leadership.

Velma M. McMillan

As the CFO of Quantum Alliance, McMillan spearheads initiatives to boost sales and enhance customer retention through comprehensive personal and business policy packages. Her expertise extends across various domains, including auto insurance, homeowner coverage, business lines, and roadside assistance. With a keen eye for financial management, she oversees budget reconciliation, revenue tracking, and staff onboarding and training.

McMillan's academic credentials reflect her commitment to excellence. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management, earned in 2016, followed by a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in marketing in 2018, both from Capella University. Her professional qualifications include claims adjuster licenses in over 10 states and property and casualty licenses in 35 states, underscoring her proficiency in the insurance industry.

Actively engaged in her community, McMillan is a member of the Professional Women's Association of Rockwall and supports local initiatives through the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce. Her entrepreneurial journey began with roles in insurance sales, underwriting, accounting, and marketing at the Apollo Managing General Agency before co-founding Quantum Alliance alongside her husband.

Beyond her professional pursuits, McMillan finds joy in attending women's conferences, traveling for relaxation, and cherishing moments with her grandchildren. She attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her husband, Charles McMillan, highlighting the importance of family in her journey.

Looking ahead, McMillan envisions continued growth and success in her business endeavors. With plans to expand her franchise operations and open additional Blo Blow Dry Bar locations, she remains committed to leaving a prosperous legacy for her family and contributing to her community through civic advocacy and philanthropy.

Guided by her belief in dedication and hard work, McMillan exemplifies perseverance and determination in her entrepreneurial pursuits, inspiring others to pursue their dreams with passion and tenacity.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle