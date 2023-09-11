The Inner Circle Acknowledges Les M. McCoy as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the fields of Interior Architectural Design and Senior and Corporate Living

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Les M. McCoy is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the fields of Interior Architectural Design and Senior and Corporate Living.

While Mr. McCoy initially pursued higher education at St. Petersburg College in the mid-1960's, he soon discovered that college life did not fulfill his interests, as he was drawn to engineering and architectural design. With some hands-on experience under his belt, he took a job with a small consulting engineering firm where he rose to manage projects from design to construction. This opportunity led Mr. McCoy to open DesignPoint, Inc. in 1995 where he currently serves as the president, founder, and chief executive officer. He explained that DesignPoint, Inc. was initially developed with a focus in hospitality design which led the company into the senior living market where they have become one of the leading design firms in the country for senior living communities. They also have an extensive portfolio of design projects for healthcare organizations, banks, and corporate interiors.

 Through extensive experiences and extraordinary success in the field, Mr. McCoy has received many accolades and awards for his accomplishments, including being a finalist for the Gold Key Awards in 2022; receiving a Gold Nugget Award from Builder Magazine; earning a Downtown Philadelphia Development Award; and being awarded a National Senior Housing Association Award. 

When considering his extraordinary success in the field, Mr. McCoy asserts that celebrating DesignPoint, Inc.'s 25th year of operation in 2020 was a career highlight for him and attributes his success to his diligence and attention to the needs of his clients. He noted that he has always enjoyed designing interiors and in the coming years, he plans to enjoy the continued growth and success of his business.

Mr. McCoy is revered by his peers as a successful business professional and is a dedicated community leader who has served in many capacities, including being a former member of the board of directors for the literacy center in Allentown, Pennsylvania; on committees and boards with his Lutheran Church and Phoebe Ministries; and the Courtney Diacont Memorial Foundation.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. McCoy plans to spend more time traveling; visiting family in Europe and Washington DC; and playing a round of golf at his club or wherever his travels take him.

