The Inner Circle acknowledges Linda J Kenney as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

SANTE FE, N.M., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Linda J Kenney is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Mechanobiology and Therapeutic Ultrasound.

Linda J Kenney

Linda J. Kenney has built a distinguished career in biotechnology and life sciences, recognized for her leadership in advancing mechanobiology research and developing innovative therapeutic applications. As president of Mechanobiologics, Inc., she leads the strategic vision and operations of the organization, focusing on translating foundational scientific discoveries into practical treatments that address age related conditions.

Dr. Kenney is widely respected for her expertise in low frequency ultrasound therapeutics, mechanobiology, and cellular mechanotransduction. Her work centers on understanding how physical forces influence cellular behavior and applying that knowledge to create new therapies that improve health outcomes and quality of life, particularly for aging populations.

She earned her Ph.D. in Physiology from the University of Pennsylvania and completed post doctoral research at Yale University and Princeton University. Her academic career includes serving as a professor of biochemistry at the University of Texas, where she contributed to research and education in the field of biological sciences.

Throughout her career, Dr. Kenney has been recognized for her scientific contributions and leadership. She has received the Distinguished Service Award from the Biophysical Society and has been named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She is also a member of the American Academy of Microbiology, reflecting her impact across multiple scientific disciplines.

In addition to her professional achievements, Dr. Kenney is actively involved in a range of organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club, the Biophysical Society, the American Society of Microbiology, Girls, Inc. Santa Fe, and the Audubon Society. Her involvement reflects a commitment to both scientific advancement and community engagement.

Looking ahead, Dr. Kenney remains focused on advancing low frequency ultrasound therapies and continuing to bridge the gap between academic research and real world medical applications. Her work aims to address unmet medical needs associated with aging and improve patient outcomes through innovative science.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in rigorous scientific inquiry, collaboration, and innovation, Dr. Kenney continues to drive meaningful progress in mechanobiology and therapeutic development.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle