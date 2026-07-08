The Inner Circle acknowledges John P Avant as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LINCOLN, R.I., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John P Avant is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Public Administration and Law Enforcement Oversight.

John P Avant

John P. Avant has built a distinguished career in public administration, criminal justice, and law enforcement oversight, earning recognition for his commitment to accountability, fairness, and community service. With decades of experience spanning law enforcement, federal investigations, education, mentoring, and civilian oversight, he has established himself as a respected leader dedicated to strengthening trust between public institutions and the communities they serve.

Mr. Avant currently serves as Lead Investigator for the Providence External Review Authority (PERA), a civilian oversight agency established to provide independent review of police misconduct complaints. In this role, he receives and routes public complaints to internal affairs, reviews completed investigations, conducts independent inquiries when necessary, evaluates the thoroughness and accuracy of findings, and issues recommendations that may include disciplinary actions and suspensions. His work helps ensure transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the oversight process.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Rhode Island in 1986, an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from Roger Williams University in 1995, a Bachelor of Science from Roger Williams University in 1996, and a Master of Science in Administration of Justice from Salve Regina University in 2016, with concentrations in homeland security, cybersecurity, and intelligence.

Throughout his career, Mr. Avant has pursued extensive professional training and certifications, including teacher certification through the Roger Williams University Career Technical Program, Level III Instructor certification from the National De-escalation Training Center at the University of New Haven, Certified Youth Mentor training through MENTOR Rhode Island, and Special Olympics Rhode Island Class A Coach certification.

Prior to joining PERA in 2024, Mr. Avant served for more than 25 years in law enforcement and criminal investigations. His career with the Rhode Island State Police included assignments as a road trooper, detective, detective corporal, sergeant, and detective lieutenant. He worked extensively with federal task forces, including collaborations with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations. His leadership and investigative expertise contributed to numerous high-profile criminal investigations throughout his career.

Among his notable accomplishments was his participation in a federal investigation involving Google Inc. that resulted in a $500 million settlement and generated approximately $45 million for local and state law enforcement equipment and facility upgrades. He also conducted top security clearance background investigations for major organizations, including Raytheon and the Newport-area United States Naval base.

Beyond his investigative work, Mr. Avant has demonstrated a strong commitment to education and community engagement. He served as a criminal justice instructor and substitute teacher, as well as an adjunct professor at Rhode Island College. He is also a longtime advocate for fair policing and criminal justice reform.

A founding member and first president of the Rhode Island Guardians Association, Mr. Avant has worked tirelessly to support officers of color, promote diversity within law enforcement, and facilitate important conversations about justice reform and community relations. He also serves on the Rhode Island Commission on Prejudice and Bias and has coordinated fair policing training initiatives through the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers.

His dedication to community service extends to his involvement with Special Olympics Rhode Island, where he has served as head coach of the powerlifting team since 2021. A former all-state wrestler and accomplished powerlifter, he also earned a Champion Gold Medal in bench press competition at the World Police and Fire Games.

Mr. Avant's achievements have been recognized through numerous honors, including the National OCDETF Award for Operation Big League, a Division Award from the Office of Criminal Investigations for work involving Google Inc., and recognition by Marquis Who's Who Top Executives for leadership in public administration and community service.

He attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his family and to the values instilled by his parents, whose strong Catholic faith emphasized perseverance, integrity, and hard work.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Avant remains committed to serving the Providence External Review Authority while continuing his advocacy on behalf of officers of color through the Rhode Island Guardians Association. Guided by a philosophy centered on accountability, accessibility, fairness, and community trust, he continues to make a meaningful impact on public service and law enforcement oversight throughout Rhode Island and beyond.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle