The Inner Circle acknowledges, Linda L. Parker as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BEDFORD, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Linda L. Parker is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to The Bedford Boys Tribute Center.

Linda L. Parker

Linda L. Parker, co-owner and curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center in Bedford, Virginia, has dedicated herself to preserving the memory of 19 local soldiers who gave their lives on D-Day in the first minutes of the Normandy invasion. Though she and her husband, Ken Parker, have no familial connection to the town, their profound respect for its history inspired them to found the center as a regional hub for education, remembrance, and reflection.

With a background in accounting and A Financial Advisor in Estate Planning, Ms. Parker has applied her skills and passion toward building a Museum that honors sacrifice and encourages historical awareness. Since the Tribute Center's founding six years ago, she has helped guide its development into a meaningful destination for residents, students, and veterans alike from all over the America and the world.

Beyond her curatorial work, Ms. Parker is a published author and creative storyteller. Her Austin and Charlie Adventures, children's book series, inspired by two real dogs, offers imaginative tales that convey positive life lessons. She regularly visits schools to read aloud and engage young audiences in storytelling.

Together Linda & Ken Parker produced the documentary "We Have Casualties...", which brings wartime narratives to life through film. Ms. Parker was also awarded an Honorary Colonel in the 116th Infantry regiment for the work she has done with the Bedford Boys and Company A.

A committed civic leader, she is a Past Exalted ruler with the Elks. Works with the Moose, Greater Federation of Women's Clubs in Bedford, VA, the Lions and the University Women Association at Smith Mountain Lake. Her dedication to community and history is both personal and purposeful.

Ms. Parker's outstanding contributions have earned her widespread recognition and numerous honors throughout her career. She is in consideration for the prestigious Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This December, she will be celebrated at IAOTP's annual awards gala, held at the renowned Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where she will be formally recognized as the 2025 Top Co-owner and Curator of the Year.

Looking ahead, Linda L. Parker remains focused on expanding the reach and impact of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, ensuring that future generations never forget the cost of freedom. Freedom is not Free and we must reflect, remember and retell the stories.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle