The Inner Circle acknowledges, Pamela P. Hayes, M.D. as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Pamela P. Hayes, M.D. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Hematology and Oncology Care.

Dr. Pamela P. Hayes, a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine, Hematology, and Medical Oncology, continues to serve her community with unwavering dedication and clinical excellence. Based locally, Dr. Hayes provides compassionate care to patients navigating complex diagnoses, offering both medical expertise and emotional support during some of life's most challenging moments.

A graduate of the UT Medical Branch School of Medicine, Dr. Hayes completed her residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Medical Oncology and Hematology at Baylor University Medical Center. Her commitment to patient care is rooted in a collaborative philosophy, ensuring each treatment plan is personalized and comprehensive.

Dr. Hayes is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Hematology (ASH), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and the American Medical Association (AMA). She also supports the broader cancer community through her involvement with various cancer associations.

She honors the guidance of her mentors, Dr. Pippens (in loving memory) and Dr. Burch, and expresses heartfelt gratitude to her family for their continued love and support.

Dr. Hayes remains focused on providing exceptional care with integrity, compassion, and a deep respect for each patient's journey.

