The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lisa M. Basilli Pinnacle Lifetime Member

News provided by

The Inner Circle

22 Feb, 2024, 15:45 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lisa M. Basilli is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the field of Anesthesiology and Ketamine Infusion Therapy.

Dr. Basilli pursued higher education at Texas A & M University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. She then attended Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center where she received a Doctor of Medicine degree and completed an anesthesiology residency at the University of Texas at Houston.

An expert in anesthesiology and ketamine infusion therapy for mental health disorders, Dr. Basilli is a member of the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Texas Medical Association. She is certified in ketamine administration by the Ketamine academy and notes that her mentor is Dr. Sue Leur.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Bassili volunteers for the Meals on Wheels Program through Highland Park Methodist Church. Looking to the future, she plans to continue her work in ketamine infusion therapy and her involvement with Sound Physicians. The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to her parents, Hosni Bassili, MD and Betty Bassili, and appreciates their support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joshua Cohen as a Top Pinnacle Life Member

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joshua Cohen as a Top Pinnacle Life Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joshua Cohen is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of...
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. David Cuthbertson as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. David Cuthbertson as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Otolaryngologist Dr. David Cuthbertson is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.