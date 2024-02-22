The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lisa M. Basilli Pinnacle Lifetime Member

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lisa M. Basilli is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the field of Anesthesiology and Ketamine Infusion Therapy.

Dr. Basilli pursued higher education at Texas A & M University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. She then attended Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center where she received a Doctor of Medicine degree and completed an anesthesiology residency at the University of Texas at Houston.

An expert in anesthesiology and ketamine infusion therapy for mental health disorders, Dr. Basilli is a member of the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Texas Medical Association. She is certified in ketamine administration by the Ketamine academy and notes that her mentor is Dr. Sue Leur.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Bassili volunteers for the Meals on Wheels Program through Highland Park Methodist Church. Looking to the future, she plans to continue her work in ketamine infusion therapy and her involvement with Sound Physicians. The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to her parents, Hosni Bassili, MD and Betty Bassili, and appreciates their support.

