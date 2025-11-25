The Inner Circle acknowledges, Marco Siscaro as a Inner Circle Lifetime member

NAPERVILLE,Ill., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Marco Siscaro is recognized as a Inner Circle Lifetime member.

Marco Siscaro

Marco Siscaro serves as the CEO/CFO and Region Americas Manager of voestalpine High Performance Metals LLC, where he leads a technology driven organization dedicated to innovation, operational excellence, and premium solutions within the international steel market. His career reflects a strong commitment to advancing the industry through modernized processes, and technology solutions, and a deep understanding of core steel applications across global supply chains.

Under Marco's leadership, the company has continued to strengthen its presence in the premium steel segment by focusing on customer centricity, organizational transparency, and strategic communication. He has championed the value of ongoing interaction with customers to ensure that their needs guide the evolution of the organization. In terms of his management style, Marco engages with the members of his team and frequently engages the entire organization in terms of status updates and strategic initiatives.

Marco holds a Doctorate in Management from SDA Bocconi in Milan, earned in 2021, where his thesis explored meaningful differences in leadership approaches and organizational behavior. He also completed an MBA from Pepperdine University in 2010. His academic achievements underscore his commitment to continual learning and provide a strong foundation for his forward thinking leadership style. He is a CFA charterholder, further supporting his alignment with professional and financial excellence.

With more than ten years of executive leadership, Marco Siscaro is proud of the way he has guided and managed his organization through growth, adaptation, and strategic transformation. His work is rooted in two core principles that shape his philosophy. A desire to learn and an open mind.

Beyond his professional achievements, Marco Siscaro values family as the center of his life. He enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife and eight year old son, who remains his greatest source of pride and motivation.

Looking ahead, Marco Siscaro is focused on continuing to grow the organization and expanding its technological capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the global steel industry while maintaining the strong leadership foundation that has defined his career.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle