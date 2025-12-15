The Inner Circle acknowledges, Marilyn Endo recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

RATON, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Marilyn Endo is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Cultural Learning and Student Success.

Marilyn Endo has built an impactful career in education and human resources, with a strong focus on enhancing the lives of others through teaching and mentorship. For over 17 years, she has served as an English teacher for speakers of other languages at Olympic Heights Community High School, where she has guided students from diverse backgrounds in mastering English and adapting to a new culture. She credits her students with inspiring her own learning journey, describing them as a constant source of knowledge and growth.

Ms. Endo holds a bachelor's degree in communications from American University and a master's degree in human resources training and development from Columbia University. Over the course of her 17-year career, she has combined her expertise in education and human resources to create meaningful opportunities for her students and community.

Her creative pursuits include writing the children's book Who Wears That Hat? and winning recognition for her poem Twist of Fate. These works reflect her passion for storytelling and her dedication to exploring diverse perspectives.

Deeply grateful for the support of her children, Alexander and Casey, Ms. Endo remains committed to continued growth and success. She looks toward the future with the same dedication that has guided her career, aspiring to keep empowering students and strengthening cross-cultural understanding in her community.

