The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael Carroll as a Top Pinnacle Realtor

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael Carroll is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Realtor for his contributions to the field of Residential Real Estate and Rentals.

Mr. Carroll is a professional realtor working in the Isle of Palms area of South Carolina. He is certified by GRI, CRS, and SRES preparing him to be a knowledgeable and effective realtor. In the field for more than 8 years, Mr. Carroll works at Carroll Realty where he notes that they are focused on providing their clients with the best results and service in the industry. Several traits that differentiate Carroll Realty from others are that they have the expertise, proven track record, and resources to help clients achieve their real estate goals.

The business professional explained that Carroll Realty also offers family-friendly vacation rental properties in Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island, South Carolina; some pet-friendly rentals; Isle of Palms Sea Cabins; Isle of Palms Oceanfront Rentals; and Vacation Rentals at the Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms. Just 20 minutes from historic downtown Charleston, Carroll Realty offers a variety of accommodations to choose from so that clients may enjoy all that the low country has to offer.

Mr. Carroll is recognized as a Top Realtor and asserts that real estate is about location, location, location. His firm has extensive knowledge of the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, and can help clients find the right home or the right buyer. Looking to the future, the real estate professional plans to have continued growth and success.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle