The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael H. Schwartzberg as a Top Pinnacle Platinum Member for his contributions in the fields of Personal Injury Law and Music

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 7, 2023

Mr. Schwartzberg pursued higher education at Louisiana State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education at Louisiana State University and a Master's Degree in Music at Boston University. He then attended Louisiana State University and graduated with a Juris Doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.

MichaelH. Schwartzberg

With more than 30 years of experience in the legal field, Mr. Schwartzberg began the practice of law with the firm of McHale, Bufkin, and Dees in 1989 in Lake Charles. Mr. Schwartzberg advanced quickly throughout his career and formed Vamvoras and Schwartzberg with a partner in 1998 and continued with significant growth until the retirement of Mr. Vamvoras in 2018 and Mr. Schwartzberg was welcomed into The Roach Law Firm in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Specializing in personal injury law, Mr. Schwartzberg was a clerk for the Louisiana Court of Appeals, Third Circuit for two years (1986-1988) and followed this experience working for one year (1988-1989) with the Honorable James T. Trimble while he was Magistrate-Judge, who later became District Court Judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

A member of the Louisiana Association for Justice and the Southwest Louisiana Bar Association, Mr. Schwartzberg is an expert in various types of personal injury and accident claims; civil rights litigation; succession matters; business disputes and litigation matters; insurance claims; and professional malpractice claims. He vigorously represents clients, and gives personalized attention to all clients of the law firm.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Schwartzberg is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and has resided in Lake Charles since 1986. He is a past and current member of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Congregation of Temple Sinai of Lake Charles and is a current member of the congregation. He has also served as a Religious School teacher and principal. Mr. Schwartzberg is married and has two sons who have gone on to obtain advanced degrees and have entered into professional careers.

