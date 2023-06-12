The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mobolaji Odelowo, MD as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to Interventional Radiology and Vascular Surgery

CONROE, Texas, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mobolaji Odelowo, MD, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to Interventional Radiology and Vascular Surgery.

Mobolaji Odelowo, MD

Dr. Odelowo pursued higher education at the University of Ilorin in Nigeria where he earned a Medical Degree. He continued at Howard University Hospital where he completed an Internship and Residency in Diagnostic Radiology while also serving as the Chief Resident. He later completed a Fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania. Board-certified in Vascular Radiology, Interventional Radiology, and Diagnostic Radiology, the doctor is a Diplomate of the American Board of Radiology (DABR), a physician-led organization that oversees the certification of specialists in all branches of Radiology.

Opening his practice in 2008 in Conroe, Texas, the doctor is the founder of Vascular Specialist at Endovascular and Interventional Associates. He has worked in the field for more than 17 years and he and his team perform a wide range of minimally invasive procedures and non-vascular treatments. He notes that the cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures that they perform help reduce side effects, speed recovery, and lessen complications for their patient.

A testament to his professionalism and skill, Dr. Odelowo asserts that patients come to him to treat conditions such as edema; ankles discoloration; varicose veins; and peripheral vascular disease and for treatments of vertebral compression fractures; benign prostatic hyperplasia; and liver cancer.

Touting his greatest inspiration to be his father, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Odelowo was inspired to go into the medical field as an Interventional Radiologist and Vascular Surgeon. The doctor is revered by his patients and received the Patient's Choice Award in 2018. Aside from his medical professional pursuits, Dr. Odelowo is also a Pastor at his church, The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]com

SOURCE The Inner Circle