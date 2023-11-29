The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mr. Garry Pezzano as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Speech and Language Pathology

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mr. Garry Pezzano is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Speech and Language Pathology.

Mr. Pezzano pursued higher education at the College of New Jersey where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology. He then attended Rutgers University where he received a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology in 1983 and also Rutgers Business School where he completed an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in 2017.

Garry Pezzano

With more than 40 years in the field, Mr. Pezzano is an industry leader who is the current President and CEO of LeadingAge PA, a prominent trade association representing over 370 aging services throughout Pennsylvania. In this role, Mr. Pezzano advocates for the association's members; works diligently at both the state and local levels to influence positive change in delivering quality, affordable, and ethical care for seniors in Pennsylvania. He oversees a staff of approximately 20 individuals in addition to actively engaging in Governmental Affairs, including lobbying influential politicians, such as Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania. He also utilizes his expertise in grant writing for Alzheimer's research and is instrumental in securing academic partnerships to foster collaboration and advancements in the field.

Prior to this post, Mr. Pezzano asserts that he consistently led strategic change and improved clinical effectiveness in various capacities. He explained that he was pivotal in driving progress and innovation at Genesis Healthcare. He is renowned for his exceptional leadership; transformative initiatives; and influential thought leadership. The businessman notes that he has a strategic mindset and deep healthcare knowledge and has successfully led change, driving organizations toward improved outcomes and operational efficiency.

Mr. Pezzano's has earned many recognitions during his career, including the honor of receiving a fellowship from the prestigious National Academy of Practices, a recognition bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields; and being named to the Power 100 list in Pennsylvania for two consecutive years. Known for his extraordinary leadership capabilities, he has held several leadership positions at the National Association for Long-Term Care; the American Alzheimer's Association Board of Healthcare Providers; and the faculty of the Post-Acute Research Foundation.

Dedicated to providing the latest in innovations and fostering relationships, Mr. Pezzano is affiliated with several professional organizations including the National Academy of Practices; the American Alzheimer's Association; the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association; and the International Council on Active Aging.

