The Inner Circle acknowledges, Nancy AB Brooks as an Inner Circle Lifetime honoree

Nancy AB Brooks, Executive Vice President, has played a vital role in strengthening New World Van Lines' global presence in relocation services. After more than 15 years of paralegal and labor relations experience, Nancy opened a new chapter in her career by entering the field of Human Resources. She quickly gained a broad and deeply informed perspective to human resources leadership. Her extensive expertise as a change agent—combined with her leadership in human resources, payroll and benefits administration, employee safety, labor relations, and organizational restructuring—has positioned her as a driving force in shaping the strategic direction and operational strength of the organizations she has supported. Her work reinforces organizational strategies that enhance employee wellbeing, productivity, and cohesion across the New World Van Lines workforce, thereby supporting the seamless movement of corporate clients throughout the United States and across international borders.

Nancy's professional foundation is grounded in both her faith and her commitment to academic excellence. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Leadership from Colorado Christian University, laying the groundwork for her future in strategic and people-focused leadership. She continued to advance her education by completing two master's degrees from Webster University—a Master's in Human Resources and a Master's in Management and Leadership, both awarded in 2005.

Nancy's long-standing affiliation with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) reflects her dedication to professional excellence and her commitment to continuous growth within the HR discipline. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead organizations through significant periods of change, including workforce restructuring, payroll system transformations, and the resolution of complex labor issues. Her leadership philosophy is anchored in employee safety, ethical workplace practices, a strong and inclusive culture, and constructive labor relations—principles that continue to guide her work and influence her impact across the organization.

Among her most meaningful accomplishments, Nancy highlights "continuing with my career mid-life," a reflection of her resilience, determination, and commitment to lifelong growth. She is particularly proud of her ability to build strong, collaborative teams—an achievement closely aligned with her leadership philosophy and supported by her HR practical knowledge, dedication to fostering positive organizational cultures, and strong business acumen.

Looking ahead, Nancy is focused on advancing her career toward the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), where she aims to further influence organizational strategy and drive people-centered excellence. She remains deeply committed to mentoring emerging leaders, developing high-performing teams, and cultivating workplace environments that empower employees to thrive.

Nancy also recognizes the steadfast support of her husband, Chief Master Sergeant Benjamin Eric Brooks, United States Air Force (Retired), to whom she dedicates many of her achievements and professional milestones. She notes that "my husband's unyielding dedication to serving our country and his unwavering love for our family have inspired me as a leader."

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Nancy enjoys running—a pursuit that reflects the discipline, balance, and endurance she brings to her leadership journey.

At New World Van Lines, Nancy AB Brooks is regarded for her exemplary leadership, strategic insight, and the meaningful impact she has made on the organization's continued success. Her contributions reflect a strong commitment to advancing the company's core values of Safety, Service, People, Innovation, and Profits - principles that define the excellence and integrity of New World Van Lines.

