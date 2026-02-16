The Inner Circle acknowledges Nicole E. Miller, MPS, CEO as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

National HR Consultant Nicole E. Miller Recognized for Advancing People-First Leadership Amid Rising Workplace Burnout

HUDSON, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations across the country face escalating leadership burnout, disengagement, and workforce instability, Nicole E. Miller, M.P.S., founder and CEO of Miller Workforce Solutions, is being recognized for her contributions to national consulting and executive coaching focused on clarity-driven, people-first leadership. Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Miller has been honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence, acknowledging her impact on leaders and organizations navigating today's complex workforce challenges.

Nicole E. Miller

With more than 28 years of experience in human resources strategy, leadership development, and executive coaching, Miller partners with organizations to strengthen leadership effectiveness, reduce burnout, and build cultures rooted in trust, accountability, and sustainable performance. Her work supports leaders at every level, helping them move beyond reactive management toward intentional, human-centered leadership practices.

"Many organizations don't have a talent problem, they have a clarity problem," said Miller. "When leaders lack support, boundaries, or direction, burnout spreads quickly. My work is about helping leaders lead with confidence, communicate with purpose, and create environments where both people and performance can thrive."

Miller's consulting approach emphasizes collaboration and practical application, equipping leaders with tools they can immediately implement while fostering long-term cultural change. Through consulting engagements, executive coaching, and professional speaking, she addresses critical leadership issues such as employee engagement, leadership fatigue, and the growing demand for emotionally intelligent leadership.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Mount Olive College and a Master of Professional Studies from Penn State University. Her professional credentials include certifications through SHRM and HRCI, and she maintains active affiliation with the Society for Human Resource Management. These qualifications underscore her commitment to evidence-based leadership practices and ethical workforce strategy.

Opening her own consulting firm stands among Miller's most meaningful professional milestones, reflecting her entrepreneurial vision and dedication to serving leaders with integrity and purpose. Her leadership has also been recognized through honors such as P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month, further highlighting her influence within the leadership and consulting community.

Beyond her professional work, Miller advocates for balance as a leadership imperative. She enjoys Pilates, fishing, boating, cooking, and spending time with family and friends—activities she believes reinforce the resilience and perspective effective leaders need in today's demanding environments.

Looking ahead, Miller aims to expand her impact through board service, where she can contribute her strategic insight, collaborative leadership style, and deep expertise in people-centered organizational growth.

About Nicole E. Miller

Nicole E. Miller, M.P.S., is a national HR consultant, executive coach, speaker, coauthor, and founder of Miller Workforce Solutions. She helps organizations strengthen leadership effectiveness, improve workplace culture, and navigate complex workforce challenges with clarity and confidence.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle