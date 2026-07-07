The Inner Circle acknowledges Nicole L. Dyer MD honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

EVANSTON, Wyo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nicole L. Dyer MD is honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Innovation and Compassion in Health Care.

Nicole L. Dyer

Dr. Nicole L. Dyer is a respected internist whose career is defined by compassionate, patient centered care and innovative problem solving across a wide range of medical settings. In her multifaceted role, Dr. Dyer directs skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities while also providing comprehensive inpatient care for CommonSpirit Health at multiple locations. Her work extends across home, hospice, and hospital environments, ensuring continuity of care tailored to each patient's individual needs.

Dr. Dyer is affiliated with several hospitals throughout Wyoming and Kansas and also provides physician support in additional states when needed. Her broad clinical experience allows her to address complex and challenging diagnoses, often offering alternative treatment options when conventional approaches are insufficient. This flexibility reflects her commitment to interdisciplinary medicine and individualized care.

As an internist, Dr. Dyer focuses extensively on hospice and palliative care in the patient's home, with the goal of maintaining comfort, dignity, and quality of life outside of the hospital setting whenever possible. She integrates nutrition and Eastern medical practices, including Ayurvedic medicine, into her treatment plans and places strong emphasis on patient education and preventative care. Through this approach, she empowers patients and families while reducing unnecessary hospitalizations.

In addition to her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Dyer is an innovator in medical technology. She currently holds a patent pending for a lift rehabilitation device designed to improve inpatient mobility, enhance safety, and support faster recovery following surgery or prolonged hospital stays. This innovation reflects her ongoing commitment to addressing real world challenges in health care through practical solutions.

Dr. Dyer earned a Bachelor of Science in human biology from the National University of Health Sciences in Chicago and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine. She also completed dual degrees in alternative medicine at the National University of Health Sciences. Her internal medicine residency was completed at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital, where she gained extensive experience in both inpatient and outpatient care, particularly within rural communities.

Practicing medicine means standing beside my patients and fighting the battle with them, Dr. Dyer shares. Whether managing complex health conditions or providing comfort during difficult moments, she remains a steadfast advocate and partner in care.

Dr. Dyer dedicates her work in loving memory of her father, Mark Dyer, and extends heartfelt gratitude to her mother, Celine Dyer, for her unwavering support. She has been with her husband, Justin Bledsoe, for 15 years. Together, they share one daughter, who ultimately inspired them to get married.

Through her dedication to innovation, interdisciplinary care, and patient advocacy, Dr. Nicole L. Dyer continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of her patients and the communities she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle