The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Orlando G. Florete Jr. MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

News provided by

The Inner Circle

02 Jan, 2024, 14:45 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Orlando G. Florete Jr. MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Anesthesiologist industry.

Dr. Orlando Florete, Jr., a highly regarded anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist based in Jacksonville, FL, has made significant contributions to the field of medicine. With a commitment to patient-centered care and expertise in anesthesiology and pain management, Dr. Florete has earned a distinguished reputation in the medical community.

Dr. Florete's practice is characterized by his dedication to spending quality time with each patient, ensuring their comfort, safety, and overall well-being. His comprehensive approach to patient care encompasses a range of treatment modalities, including pharmacotherapy, injectables, physical therapy, and the use of stem cell products. Dr. Florete also practices regenerative medicine to enhance patient wellness and quality of life.

As the head of a thriving private practice, Dr. Florete's expertise in anesthesiology and interventional pain management has positively impacted the lives of countless patients. His commitment to delivering exceptional care extends beyond his practice and into various professional affiliations.

Dr. Florete's affiliations include serving as the Past President of the Florida Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, highlighting his leadership in the field of pain medicine. He is also the Current President of the American Society of Regenerative Medicine, demonstrating his dedication to advancing regenerative medicine practices. Dr. Florete is a co-founder and past President of the American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association, reflecting his involvement in pioneering medical marijuana research and advocacy.

In addition to his leadership roles, Dr. Florete maintains active memberships in several prestigious medical organizations, including the Florida Medical Association, Duval County Medical Association, and the American Medical Association (AMA). These affiliations underscore his commitment to staying connected with the latest advancements in healthcare and medical research.

Dr. Florete's educational journey reflects his commitment to excellence. He earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in medical technology from Velez College in Cebu, Philippines. His medical degree (MD), with cum laude honors, was received from the Cebu Institute of Medicine. Dr. Florete completed his internal medicine residency and fellowship in cardiology at the University of the Philippines, further enhancing his knowledge and expertise.

His pursuit of excellence continued with anesthesiology residency and fellowship in critical care medicine at the University of Florida, Department of Anesthesiology. Dr. Florete also holds added qualifications in pain management from the University of Virginia and the University of Kentucky. He is board certified in both anesthesiology and pain management, reflecting his dedication to maintaining the highest standards of patient care.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Dr. Florete is an avid member of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, highlighting his commitment to community engagement and charitable endeavors.

Dr. Orlando Florete, Jr.'s exceptional career in medicine is marked by his unwavering dedication to patient care, leadership in professional organizations, and commitment to advancing medical knowledge. His passion for improving the lives of his patients and contributions to the medical field continue to make a significant impact.

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Barry I. Gold Pinnacle Lifetime Member

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Barry I. Gold Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Barry I. Gold, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Retired...
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Roben K. Graziadei as a Top Pinnacle Professional

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Roben K. Graziadei as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Roben K. Graziadei is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in Leadership and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.