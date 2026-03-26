The Inner Circle acknowledges Pamela A. Pappas, MD, FAPA as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Pamela A. Pappas, MD, FAPA is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Physician Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Pamela A. Pappas, MD, FAPA

Dr. Pamela A. Pappas is a nationally respected leader in physician mental health and well-being. She is committed to supporting doctors through and beyond life and career transitions, burnout, moral injury, and developing healthy teamwork and leadership skills. Drawing from her wide-ranging medical career plus further learning and certification through multiple coach training programs, she works with physicians from all specialties who seek greater clarity, renewed purpose, and practical resources to support their personal and professional well-being. Ultimately, this also creates a healthier medical culture as well.

Dr. Pappas holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in both biology and chemistry from the University of La Verne in California; she earned her MD from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. She completed her psychiatric residency at East Carolina University School of Medicine, followed by a fellowship in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry at Duke University Medical Center. She also completed a fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona; she additionally trained as a classical homeopath through American Medical College of Homeopathy. Board-certified in both Psychiatry and Holistic and Integrative Medicine, she has also immersed herself in meditation and spiritual exploration for 30+ years.

Dr. Pappas has worked in academic institutions, integrative health clinics, large multispecialty hospital systems, and private practice. Early on, she developed one of the first mental health services for medical students and residents in a major medical center. and she has been caring for her fellow physicians ever since. These experiences in diverse environments have shaped her holistic approach to healing, allowing her to connect deeply with the unique pressures medical professionals face. Through her current private practice, she provides personalized coaching and mental health support to physicians across the country.

She is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and an active member of the Arizona Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Association, the Happy MD Coaching Alliance, and the International Coaching Federation. She also volunteers her time for community workshops and preserving local nature and wildlife.

Dr. Pappas acknowledges the profound impact of her mentors, including Dr. Rachel Remen, Dr. Everett Simmons, Dr, Jon Kabat-Zinn, Dr. Bill Pettit, and Dr. Ihaleakala Hew Len, whose teachings continue to infuse her compassionate, practical approach. With a deeply psychospiritual (yet nonreligious) understanding of life and healing work, Dr. Pappas helps physicians reconnect with their own autonomy, core values, and whole selves. Medical training, busy practices, and dysfunctional organizations can often override these essential aspects. By uncovering and embodying their strengths more fully, her clients can take intentional action to transform their lives as humans, physicians, and leaders.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle