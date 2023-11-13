The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Paul Coriolan, PA-C as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Paul Coriolan, PA-C, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care.

Mr. Coriolan pursued higher education at the University of Southern California where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and an additional Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. He also completed a partial residency in emergency medicine at Charles Jewel Medical Center in Watts, California.

Specializing in emergency medicine and trauma care, Mr. Coriolan serves patients with various issues including trauma; abdominal and chest pain; and psychiatric concerns at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital. He also evaluates patients with compassion developing treatment plans based on their individual needs. He is a board-certified physician assistant with expertise in emergency medicine which may include taking medical histories; performing physical examinations, interpreting tests; diagnosing illnesses; developing treatment plans; prescribing medications; and assisting in surgeries.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, Mr. Coriolan is affiliated with California Physician Assistant Association and the Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants. He has served in the field for more than 30 years and asserts that his mentor is Stan Caulter, MD.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Coriolan notes that he is grateful for the support of his wife of 21 years, Mayra, during his career. He has four children and nine grandchildren and cherishes the memory of his grandmother, Indiana Martin.

