The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Paul Coriolan, PA-C as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care

News provided by

The Inner Circle

13 Nov, 2023, 17:08 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Paul Coriolan, PA-C, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care.             

Mr. Coriolan pursued higher education at the University of Southern California where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and an additional Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. He also completed a partial residency in emergency medicine at Charles Jewel Medical Center in Watts, California.

Specializing in emergency medicine and trauma care, Mr. Coriolan serves patients with various issues including trauma; abdominal and chest pain; and psychiatric concerns at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital. He also evaluates patients with compassion developing treatment plans based on their individual needs. He is a board-certified physician assistant with expertise in emergency medicine which may include taking medical histories; performing physical examinations, interpreting tests; diagnosing illnesses; developing treatment plans; prescribing medications; and assisting in surgeries.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, Mr. Coriolan is affiliated with California Physician Assistant Association and the Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants. He has served in the field for more than 30 years and asserts that his mentor is Stan Caulter, MD.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Coriolan notes that he is grateful for the support of his wife of 21 years, Mayra, during his career. He has four children and nine grandchildren and cherishes the memory of his grandmother, Indiana Martin.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ralph Cook as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Dentistry and Dental Laboratories

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ralph Cook is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Dentistry...

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sandra Chamberlain as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Technology

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sandra Chamberlain is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.