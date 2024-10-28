The Inner Circle acknowledges, Peter M. Farrugia as a 2024 Pinnacle Lifetime Member

COLTS NECK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Peter M. Farrugia is acknowledged as a 2024 Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Interventional Cardiology.

Dr. Farrugia pursued higher education at Kings College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Molecular Biology with Summa Cum Laude honors. He then obtained his MD at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. He completed his Internal Medicine Program at SUNY Stony Brook, followed by a cardiovascular disease fellowship at St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center in Manhattan. He further specialized in interventional cardiology through training at Winthrop University Hospital. The doctor holds certifications in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, as well as being a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation (RPVI).

A dedicated interventional cardiologist and vascular specialist, Dr. Farrugia notes that he has been instrumental in providing high-quality cardiac and vascular care to patients in Monmouth and Ocean County. He currently serves as the CEO of Advanced Heart and Vascular of Central Jersey which he explained is a practice that prioritizes the physician-patient relationship and focuses on delivering exceptional care.

The doctor explained that interventional cardiology involves catheter-based treatments for structural heart diseases, while vascular surgery addresses vascular issues through medical therapy, minimally-invasive procedures, and surgical reconstruction. With more than 10 years in the field, Dr. Farrugia is an expert in interventional cardiology and vascular care, and is well-known in the field for advanced techniques and procedures aimed at diagnosing and treating structural heart diseases and vascular conditions. A leader in the field, the doctor is affiliated with many professional organizations, including the American College of Cardiology (FACC).

During his tenure as an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Farrugia has held key roles in various medical institutions, including serving as the Director of Outpatient Vascular Medicine and Chief of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Monmouth Medical Center. Dr. Farrugia is credited with improving care delivery models, and has received recognition as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC).

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Farrugia is a sports coach, and trains in ballroom dancing with his family of which he also enjoys spending his spare time. Contributing positively to his community, the doctor acknowledges the unwavering support of his wife, Erin, and their four children.

