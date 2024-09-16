The Inner Circle acknowledges, Philip J. Gordon as a Pinnacle Professional Member

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Philip J. Gordon, DDS, DABOI, FAAID is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions to the Dentistry field.

Dr. Philip J. Gordon stands as a beacon of excellence in the field of dentistry, dedicated to providing unparalleled dental care to his patients. With a focus on implantology and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Gordon's dental practice is renowned for its commitment to excellence and personalized care.

Philip Gordon

Armed with a Bachelor's degree in Nutritional Science from the University of Missouri in Columbia and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City, Dr. Gordon embarked on a journey of professional growth and expertise. He further honed his skills through a comprehensive program at the Dental College of UNLV MAXI course, solidifying his proficiency in implant dentistry.

Dr. Gordon's dedication to mastery is evident in his certifications, including board certification as a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry and fellowship with esteemed organizations such as the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (FAAID) and the International Congress of Oral Implantology (ICOI).

As a respected member of professional associations like the ADA, AAID, and AACD, Dr. Gordon continues to elevate the standards of dental care through his commitment to ongoing education and training. His illustrious career is marked by the growth of his dental practice and the transformation of countless smiles.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. Gordon finds solace and joy in his family life, cherishing moments with his wife Lorie and their four children. His dedication to family extends to his practice, where each patient is treated with the utmost care and compassion, reflecting his philosophy of providing personalized care.

Looking to the future, Dr. Gordon remains steadfast in his commitment to serving his patients with excellence, ensuring that each visit to his practice is met with unparalleled dental care and a smile-transforming experience.

Dr. Philip J. Gordon's unwavering dedication to his craft and his patients cements his legacy as a trusted dental practitioner and a pillar of his community.

