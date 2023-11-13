The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ralph Cook as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Dentistry and Dental Laboratories

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ralph Cook is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Dentistry and Dental Laboratories.       

Mr. Cook entered into the dentistry and dental laboratory services after completing an apprenticeship with the Brown Dental Laboratory and a program to become a Certified Dental Technician (CDT) in 1974. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 where he provided dental care to soldiers prior to leaving the service and opening his business, Dental Designs, in 1981.

Based in Davenport, Iowa, Mr. Cook provides superior service and products to clients, including cast and ceramic teeth restorations; removable mouth guards; and other hybrid dental implants. He has been in the field for more than 20 years and is an expert in dental partials. Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in his field, Mr. Cook is a member of the National Association of Dental Laboratories.

Aside from his professional practice, Mr. Cook serves as a volunteer with the St. Anthony Catholic Church and donates dental services to those in need. He notes that he is proud to have helped many individuals over the course of his career and attributes much of his success to his team.

Mr. Cook would like to dedicate this honor to his daughter, Lindsey Veit.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

