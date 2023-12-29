The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Regis Etzel as a Top Pinnacle Professional

News provided by

The Inner Circle

29 Dec, 2023, 16:00 ET

SAXONBURG, Pa., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Regis Etzel is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Engineering.     

Mr. Etzel launched his career after earning a Pennsylvania Professional Engineers license, founding Etzel Engineer and Build, Inc., in 2007, a design and construction company located in Saxonburg. He explained that the company is involved in various aspects of design and construction, including business

An expert in business development within the design and construction industry, Mr. Etzel has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, beginning in construction in 1988 and later transitioned to electrical engineering. A leader in the field, he is affiliated with professional organizations including the Design-Build Management Group; the Construction Management Group; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; and the Engineers Society of Western Pennsylvania.

When contemplating his illustrious career, Mr. Etzel considers passing a special engineering test without having an engineering degree as a highlight. Looking to the future as he nears retirement, Mr. Etzel hopes to engage in volunteer work while continuing to focus on the short-term growth and success of his company.

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael Carroll as a Top Pinnacle Realtor

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael Carroll is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Realtor for his contributions to the field of Residential ...

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rocco Terrigno, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rocco Terrigno, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Pulmonologist ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.