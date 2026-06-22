The Inner Circle acknowledges Reid R. Hoshide, MD, MPH as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

HONOLULU, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Reid R. Hoshide, MD, MPH is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Neurosurgery and Advanced Patient Care.

Reid R. Hoshide, MD, MPH

Reid R. Hoshide, MD, MPH, has established a distinguished career in neurosurgery, delivering advanced, patient centered care for individuals facing complex neurological conditions. Through his work at the Neurosurgical Institute of Hawaii, he is committed to providing compassionate and innovative treatment options, ranging from minimally invasive spine procedures to the management of brain tumors.

Dr. Hoshide specializes in treating a wide range of neurological conditions, including brain tumors, cerebral aneurysms, spinal cord injuries, and degenerative spinal disorders. He provides care at Maui Medical Center and another affiliated hospital, utilizing a multidisciplinary approach that involves close collaboration with other physicians to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

His academic and clinical training reflects a strong foundation in both medicine and research. Dr. Hoshide earned Bachelor of Science degrees in chemistry and family resources, as well as a Master of Public Health with a focus on epidemiology, from the University of Hawaii. He later received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Hawaii School of Medicine. He completed his neurosurgical residency at the University of California at San Diego, followed by a research fellowship in pediatric neuro oncology at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and a fellowship in minimally invasive neurosurgery at the Centre for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Sydney, Australia.

Dr. Hoshide credits his professional development to the mentorship of respected leaders in the field, including Alex Khalessi, MD, William Taylor, MD, and Charlie Teo, MD. Their guidance has helped shape his approach to patient care, surgical precision, and innovation.

Beyond his professional commitments, Dr. Hoshide is a dedicated father of two and expresses deep gratitude to his parents, Curtis and Kathleen Hoshide, for their ongoing support throughout his journey.

Looking ahead, Dr. Hoshide plans to expand his practice across all of the Hawaiian Islands, increasing access to advanced neurosurgical care for patients throughout the region. Guided by a philosophy centered on precision, collaboration, and compassion, he remains committed to advancing the field of neurosurgery while improving the lives of his patients.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle