The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ricardo Revilla, MD as a Pinnacle Life Professional

Board-certified as a family physician, Dr. Revilla is the owner and medical director at The Center for Wellness and Hormonal Balance. He specializes in hormone replacement therapy; thyroid optimization; and anti-aging medicine. The doctor is highly respected among peers and patients as he strives to educate patients so they can make informed decisions about their care and discover how they can conquer their disease or problem rather than just being dragged along for the ride. He noted that he accomplishes this by spending ample time with them, patiently listening to their symptoms without judgment, and performing considerable testing before recommending or tailoring their treatment plans.

With more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare field, the doctor asserts that family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive healthcare for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility. He credits many of his career accomplishments to his mentor, Jack Scott, MD.

Dr. Revilla explained that prior to his current post, he worked in emergency medicine early in his career where he saw numerous patients with hormonal imbalances. That motivated him to seek further training in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, which he now offers for men and women at the Center for Wellness and Hormonal Balance using BioTE®️ bioidentical hormone pellets. He also provides treatments such as IV nutrient therapy, thyroid optimization, and supplements.

Described by his patients as warm, charismatic, and approachable, Dr. Revilla believes individualized care helps patients achieve their best in social, physical, and emotional health with the right therapy. A testament to his vast knowledge and extraordinary success, he is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) and explained that the ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice in family medicine and its sub-specialties.

