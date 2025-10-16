The Inner Circle acknowledges, Richard C. Larson, PhD, as a 2025 Life Achiever

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Richard C. Larson, PhD is acknowledged as a 2025 Life Achiever for his contributions to Innovating in Academia, especially Operations Research and Industrial Engineering. As a seasoned professor at a leading university, he has dedicated his career to inspiring the next generation of engineers and decision-makers.

Richard C. Larson, PhD

Dr. Larson's academic journey began with a Bachelor of Science in 1965, followed by a Master of Science in 1967, and culminated in a Doctor of Philosophy in 1969. His extensive knowledge and expertise have established him as a respected authority in his field. He is also a proud alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he honed his skills and developed a passion for innovative thinking.

As a former president of the Operations Research Society of America (ORSA) and also of the Institute for Operations Research and Management Science (INFORMS), Dr. Larson has played a crucial role in advancing research and education in operations research and analytics. His leadership and vision have greatly influenced the industry, making a lasting impact on both academia and practice. In his professional practice, he served as Director of various off-campus firms, including Public Systems Evaluation (PSE), Inc., and Structured Decision Corporation (SDC). These firms worked with urban professionals (in New York City, St. Louis and elsewhere) to implement Dr. Larson 's ideas.

In 2023, Dr. Larson published his recent book, Model Thinking for Everyday Life: How to Make Smarter Decisions, through INFORMS. This insightful work has garnered acclaim from both academics and practitioners, highlighting the practical application of model-based analysis in everyday decision-making. The book serves as a guide to understanding complex problems and making informed choices, bridging the gap between theory and real-world application.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Larson values family time and acknowledges the unwavering support of his loved ones. He expresses heartfelt gratitude to his late wife, M. Elizabeth Murray, and thanks his children, Erik, Evan, and Ingrid, for their love and encouragement throughout his career.

Looking ahead, Dr. Larson aims to further his research and secure publication through popular booksellers such as Barnes & Noble. He is committed to educating the general public about the benefits of model-based analysis and its transformative potential in various aspects of life.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle